Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Riley Greene’s return to Detroit Tigers is imminent

By Paul Tyler
34
0

The Detroit Tigers‘ offense took quite the nosedive when outfielder Riley Greene went down with injury, but it won't be long before he'll be back – and not at a more critical time.

Riley Greene

Greene has been absent since early June

Greene has been absent since he went down with a left fibula stress reaction. He's been progressing and recently made a rehabilitation start on Monday with Triple-A Toledo. Prior to his injury, he'd been hitting .296/.362/.443 with a .805 OPS, five home runs, 18 RBI, six steals, and 29 runs scored in 52 games

He's expected to return to the Tigers soon

According to manager A.J. Hinch, Greene will continue his rehabilitation assignment with the Mud Hens today and could be back with the Tigers as soon as this weekend.

Key Points

  • Riley Greene has been among the Detroit Tigers' many injuries this year
  • He's continuing his rehab with Triple-A Toledo
  • A.J. Hinch said he could be back this weekend

Bottom Line

The Tigers badly need Greene's contributions in the lineup, especially since they're still involved in a chase for the American League Central Division lead. We hope to see Greene as soon as possible and hope that he can return to form quickly because the Tigers need contributions from all hands on deck!

Previous article
Filip Zadina, Detroit Red Wings come to mutual agreement
Next article
Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview: Quarterbacks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions Analysis and OpinionW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview: Quarterbacks

We start off our Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview with the Quarterbacks.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.