Riley Greene’s return to Detroit Tigers is imminent

The Detroit Tigers‘ offense took quite the nosedive when outfielder Riley Greene went down with injury, but it won't be long before he'll be back – and not at a more critical time.

Greene has been absent since early June

Greene has been absent since he went down with a left fibula stress reaction. He's been progressing and recently made a rehabilitation start on Monday with Triple-A Toledo. Prior to his injury, he'd been hitting .296/.362/.443 with a .805 OPS, five home runs, 18 RBI, six steals, and 29 runs scored in 52 games

He's expected to return to the Tigers soon

According to manager A.J. Hinch, Greene will continue his rehabilitation assignment with the Mud Hens today and could be back with the Tigers as soon as this weekend.

Riley Greene will play in the outfield today in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo and could return to the #Tigers this weekend, A.J. Hinch said.



Akil Baddoo is expected to be in the starting lineup Friday.



Alex Faedo will start Friday against the Blue Jays. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 6, 2023

Key Points

Riley Greene has been among the Detroit Tigers' many injuries this year

He's continuing his rehab with Triple-A Toledo

A.J. Hinch said he could be back this weekend

Bottom Line

The Tigers badly need Greene's contributions in the lineup, especially since they're still involved in a chase for the American League Central Division lead. We hope to see Greene as soon as possible and hope that he can return to form quickly because the Tigers need contributions from all hands on deck!