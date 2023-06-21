The latest Detroit Tigers medical news include updates on Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene

The Detroit Tigers have been anything but healthy this season, featuring a lengthy list of players on the Injured List. And before tonight's second game against the Kansas City Royals, the team has released an extensive update that includes the latest news on Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The following updates have come courtesy of Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery.

The latest on Akil Baddoo

Baddoo, who landed on the Injured List after suffering a right quad strain, is currently playing catch and hitting in the batting cage while having also started a return to play running progression.

The latest on Riley Greene

Greene, who suffered a left fibula stress reaction, is in the same boat as Baddoo with playing catch and hitting in the cage while also having started a return to play running progression.

The latest on Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez completed a bullpen session earlier today and will be throwing a live bullpen session on Saturday.

The latest on Casey Mize

Mize, who suffered a right elbow and lumbar strain, will be throwing a short box bullpen session tomorrow and has also played catch five times this week.

The latest on Matt Manning

Manning, who suffered a right foot fracture, will be making a start with Triple-A Toledo this Thursday.

The latest on Tarik Skubal

Skubal, who suffered a left elbow strain, will be making his next rehabilitation start with Triple-A Toledo tomorrow.

The latest on Matt Vierling

Vierling, who has been experiencing back spasms, is listed as day-to-day when it comes to baseball activities.

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers are red hot right now

The Tigers will be aiming to try and win their fifth game in their last six outings tonight when they continue their series against the lowly Kansas City Royals.

Tonight's game will feature Michael Lorenzen on the mound. Let's hope that the Tigers can win another one tonight and makeup ground in the American League Central!