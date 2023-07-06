Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander weighs in on injury: ‘It just sucks’

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander finds himself in a very tough spot as he faces the reality that his season has come to an abrupt end due to a shoulder injury. Despite his diligent arm care and training routine, a sudden pull in the back of his shoulder during a game led to a series of failed tests, indicating the severity of the injury. Alexander will be out for the remainder of the season, and he is not too happy about it.

Alexander weighs in on injury: ‘It just sucks'

According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, while imaging tests have been inconclusive due to fluid and inflammation in the area, Alexander has been placed on the 60-day injured list, signaling the end of his season. The upcoming MRI will determine the extent of the damage and whether surgery or rest and rehabilitation are necessary. Regardless, his focus now shifts to recovery and preparing for the upcoming season, whether it be a regular offseason or one filled with rehabilitation.

“My arm felt perfectly fine on every pitch I threw previously,” he said. “Then, one backdoor cutter and I felt a pull in the back of my shoulder. It was just very strange. Like, it made me think there was nothing I could’ve done about it.”

“It just sucks,” he said. “When it happened, I didn’t think it would be a season-ending thing. But, we went back (into the trainers’ room at Coors Field) and did a bunch of tests and I pretty much failed all of them.”

Sitting in Limbo

Alexander added that he is “kind of in limbo” right now until the inflammation goes down and they can get a clearer image of the injury.

“I’m kind of in limbo right now,” he said. “We’re trying to flush out the fluid and inflammation, and the plan is to get another MRI. Hopefully, we can get a clearer image of what everything looks like.”

“We know it’s bad; we just don’t know how bad,” he said. “Doing the math on it, even if I don’t get surgery, it would put me back in March of next year. The difference is, will it be a regular offseason or will I be rehabbing all winter?”

Key Points

Tyler Alexander, a reliever for the Detroit Tigers, has seen his season abruptly end due to a shoulder injury.

The injury occurred during a game when Alexander felt a pull in the back of his shoulder while throwing a backdoor cutter pitch.

Despite his meticulous arm care and training routine, the injury was unexpected and left him feeling helpless.

Imaging tests taken in Denver were inconclusive due to fluid and inflammation, making it difficult to assess the extent of the damage.

As a result of the injury's severity, Alexander was immediately placed on the 60-day injured list.

Despite the disappointment of the injury, Alexander remains positive, seeing it as an opportunity to improve his mechanics and come back even stronger in the future.

Bottom Line: Navigating a Season-Altering Setback

Tyler Alexander's injury deals a significant blow to the Tigers' pitching staff and puts the team in a position to adapt and rely on other relievers to fill his role. The injury serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the need for teams to have depth and resilience. While Alexander's season has come to an unfortunate end, his focus now shifts to recovery and preparation for the future. Though the injury is disappointing, it presents an opportunity for growth and resilience, both for Alexander individually and for the Tigers as a whole.