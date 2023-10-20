Robby Fabbri Injury: Derek Lalonde Reveals Unfortunate Update

The latest Robby Fabbri Injury update from Derek Lalonde is not welcome news.

There are few players in the National Hockey League today who have experienced more unfortunate injury setbacks than forward Robby Fabbri of the Detroit Red Wings. Fabbri has endured two separate ACL tears, in addition to other lower body issues that have led to significant time off the ice. Unfortunately, yet another injury was sustained during Detroit's season opener against the New Jersey Devils, which will keep him out of the lineup for the foreseeable future according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

He was injured in Detroit's season opener vs. New Jersey

Fabbri, who managed to score a late goal in Detroit's season opener, hasn't seen any playing time since due to his injury. Initially, the Red Wings categorized his absence as “day-to-day,” but regrettably, it has turned out to be a much longer-term situation.

The latest Robby Fabbri injury update isn't good

According to Head Coach Derek Lalonde, as announced following today's practice, Fabbri will be sidelined for a minimum of the next four weeks.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Red Wings foward Robby Fabbri suffered another lower body injury, this time in Detroit's season opener against the New Jersey Devils Fabbri has been unable to play since then, missing each of Detroit's subsequent three games According to head coach Derek Lalonde, the Robby Fabbri injury he suffered will keep him out of the lineup for the next four weeks.

Bottom Line: Robby Fabbri just can't seem to stay healthy

It's a recurring source of frustration for Fabbri, who has been sidelined for substantial portions of the past few years due to various injuries.

Our sincere hope is that Fabbri can return to the lineup as projected and maintain good health moving forward.