Scoring pace for Alex DeBrincat continues for Detroit Red Wings

The scoring pace for Alex Debrincat is paying off early for the Detroit Red Wings!

The Detroit Red Wings are currently on a winning streak, securing their third consecutive victory last night at Little Caesars Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With a final score of 6-3, this win marks Detroit's third triumph out of four games at the start of the season. Newcomer Alex DeBrincat, once again, played a pivotal role in the victory by contributing to the scoresheet.

Balanced Detroit Red Wings scoring continues

Detroit once again was benefitted by balanced scoring, thanks to a pair of goals from DeBrincat as well as a pair from Andrew Copp. Additionally, David Perron and Ben Chiarot also tallied their first goals of the season.

Early season scoring pace for Alex DeBrincat remains in place

As the primary offseason acquisition for the Red Wings, DeBrincat has continued to deliver impressive results early in his first year with Detroit. He opened the scoring with a goal in the first period, capitalizing on a pass from forward Austin Czarnik. Later in the third period, he secured his fifth goal in just four games, making a crucial play by finding the open net.

“We have so many options and shooting threats that it's hard for (opposing teams) to cover all of them,” DeBrincat said of his team's balanced scoring.

“It seems like a simple goal, a backdoor tap-in,” head coach Derek Lalonde said of DeBrincat's first goal. “But (DeBrincat) just gets to spots.”

Debrincat added that the Red Wings offense is clicking on all cylinders because of the hard work they are putting in.

“It all stems from hard work,” Debrincat said. “We're working in the o-zone, getting pucks out of the d-zone quick and getting them tired in their zone. I think that's been a big thing. Obviously we have a lot of great depth here. Every line can score.”

Lalonde said everyone is excited about DeBrincat's hot start to the season.

“I'm sure it helps him immensely,” Lalonde said. “It's exciting for everyone but at the same time, there's some pressure there. He's had some great success in this league.”

The Red Wings desperately needed a bonafide goal-scoring forward, and so far, DeBrincat has fit the bill.

Bottom Line: Detroit is benefitting from scoring

The last time the Red Wings boasted a genuine goal-scoring forward, in the eyes of many, was during the 2008-09 season when Marian Hossa netted an impressive 40 goals in the regular season, although his playoff performance left something to be desired.

Red Wings fans are undoubtedly eager for a more favorable outcome with DeBrincat, a hometown talent, now part of the roster!