Rod Wood posts message for Detroit Lions fans prior to Wild Card matchup vs. Rams

As the Detroit Lions continue with their final preparations for their historic Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field, Lions team president Rod Wood has a special request for fans attending the game. With excitement at an all-time high for the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field, Wood took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning to rally the Lions' faithful.

Rod Wood's Heartfelt Message to Fans

In his statement, Rod Wood expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Lions fans, acknowledging their patience and passion:

“Lions fans, thank you for all your years of support, especially this season. You’ve waited a long time for this. We know you’re ready to create a game-day atmosphere unlike anything Ford Field has ever seen.”

His words not only reflect appreciation but also a call to action for fans to actively contribute to the game's environment.

Raising the Roar at Ford Field

Wood's request is simple yet powerful – he urges fans to “Get there early, be louder than ever, and let’s make this a night we’ll never forget.”

This statement underscores the critical role that fans play in creating a daunting atmosphere for visiting teams and an energizing environment for the home team. The collective voice and energy of the fans can be a game-changing factor, especially in high-stakes playoff games.

Bottom Line: Fans as the 12th Man

As the Lions and Rams prepare to face off in a much-anticipated playoff game, Rod Wood's message highlights the unique bond between the team and its supporters. His call for fans to be louder than ever is a reminder that in the world of sports, fans are more than just spectators; they are an integral part of the team's spirit and success. Tonight's game, kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET, is not just a display of the players' skills but also a testament to the power of the Lions' fanbase.