Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Wild Card Playoff matchup vs. Rams

If there was ever a time for the Detroit Lions defense to have their best game of the season, it would be on Sunday night when the Lions host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Though the Lions' run defense has been elite this season, the pass defense has left much to be desired. Let's hope that Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc in the Rams backfield and that the secondary rises to the occasion for what will be the biggest Lions game ever to be played at Ford Field. That said, let's take a look at what I believe the starting defense will look like against the Rams.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson EDGE: Josh Paschal

Josh Paschal DT: Alim McNeill

Alim McNeill DT: Benito Jones

Benito Jones LB: Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone LB: Jack Campbell

Jack Campbell CB: Cam Sutton

Cam Sutton CB: Kindle Vildor

Kindle Vildor NB: Brian Branch

Brian Branch S: Ifeatu Melifonwu

Ifeatu Melifonwu S: Kerby Joseph

What's Different?

Last week when the Lions released their Inactives list, many were surprised to see John Cominsky included. With Cominsky once again being listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight's game, I am slotting in Josh Paschal as one of the starting EDGE rushers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Crucial Defensive Performance Needed: The Detroit Lions defense faces a pivotal moment against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field, with a particular emphasis on improving their pass defense to complement their elite run defense. Key Defensive Players: The expected starting defense includes standout players like Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal on the edges, with Alim McNeill and Benito Jones as defensive tackles, reinforcing the Lions' frontline. Secondary Adjustments: The Lions' secondary, featuring Cam Sutton, Kindle Vildor, Brian Branch, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Kerby Joseph, will need to step up, especially with John Cominsky listed as questionable and Josh Paschal taking a starting edge rusher role.

Bottom Line: Rise Up!

As the Detroit Lions gear up for a historic game at Ford Field, their defensive lineup, led by key players like Hutchinson and Paschal, must deliver an exceptional performance. With the Rams presenting a formidable challenge, the Lions' defense, especially their secondary, needs to rise to the occasion, making critical plays and adjustments to secure what could be one of the most memorable victories in the team's history.