Ron Gardenhire has bold message for 2020 Detroit Tigers

2019 was an extremely tough year for Ron Gardenhire and the Detroit Tigers.

In fact, the Tigers finished with the worst record in baseball (47-114) and many believe 2020 won’t be a heck of a lot better.

Embed from Getty Images

But do not tell that to Gardenhire, who has already led a team (Minnesota Twins) from a worst place finish all the way to the World Series Championship in the following season.

When talking to his current Tigers team, Gardy made sure to let them know it is very possible to go from worst to first and beyond.

Nation, what do you think is the ceiling for the Tigers in 2020?