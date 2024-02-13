Casey Mize opens up about feelings between him and the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers RHP Casey Mize is back and ready to go after having undergone Tommy John surgery and back surgery in 2022, causing him to miss the entire 2023 MLB season. He also went through the salary arbitration process for the first time, eventually inking a one-year, $830,000 deal with a club option for $3.1 million next year. And according to Mize, there is no “bad blood” between the two sides.

Casey Mize underwent the arbitration process for the 1st time

Mize, who hasn't pitched in the Big Leagues since April of 2022, stated that it was simply business and that there's nothing personal about the negotiations.

“You can’t view this from a personal standpoint,” Mize said. “It’s like, this is what the data tells us the numbers should be. My side of things, we thought differently and we were able to resolve it and that’s it. Tons of players go through this, and there’s nothing personal to it.

“I love being a Tiger just as much today as when I was first drafted. I love it here and there is no bad blood with anyone here.”

“I think they just want me to settle in,” he continued when talking about the expectations for 2024. “Let’s get through what we can and we will make decisions as they come. I’m not sure there’s any sense in making decisions now, anyway. Just play it by ear and see how things are going. I will throw as much as they let me. I just want to play.”

Bottom Line: Can Mize remain healthy in 2024?

Mize, who owns a 4.29 ERA across 39 starts in his Major League career so far, is one of the top young arms in Detroit's pitching rotation when healthy.

We're hoping that Mize can remain healthy for the entire 2024 season and deliver positive results for the Tigers, who have their eyes on competing for the division crown.