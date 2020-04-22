41.2 F
    Rumor: Atlanta Falcons have talked to Detroit Lions about draft trade

    Just to keep you posted on the latest NFL Draft rumors regarding the Detroit Lions

    According to NFL Rumors (perfect name for this), the Atlanta Falcons have talked to the Lions about trading up for the No. 3 overall pick.

    The Falcons currently have the No. 16 overall pick but there have been plenty of rumors about them wanting to trade up to grab the top cornerback on their board.

    In my opinion, the Lions making a deal with the Falcons seems extremely unlikely considering Bob Quinn has made it pretty clear that he wants a top-tier player.

    By Arnold Powell
