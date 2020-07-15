41.2 F
Rumor: Bombshell about to be dropped on Washington's NFL franchise

By Arnold Powell

It has been some very interesting times when it comes to the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins and according to some rumors floating around, things are about to get downright ugly.

In a recent tweet which was posted by CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, he claims the “Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion…again.”

Now, if La Canfora was the only person speculating about something big about to go down in our nation’s capital, we would leave it alone, but that’s not the case as you can see below in a collage of tweets forwarded along by Dan Steinberg.

Though these tweets (rumors) are all vague at best, it sure does sound like a lot of people seem to think there is going to be some pretty big news dropping very soon and the Washington football franchise is in the crosshairs.

Stay tuned!

 

 

Arnold Powell

