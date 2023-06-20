Rumor: Former Detroit Pistons HC Larry Brown lands new job

According to a tweet by Jeff Goodman, renowned basketball coach Larry Brown, who previously served as the head coach for the Detroit Pistons, is expected to join the coaching staff of Mike Hopkins at the University of Washington. Brown, now 82 years old, recently worked as part of Penny Hardaway‘s staff at Memphis and has an extensive coaching career spanning back to 1965. This is still just a rumor at this time, but it sounds like Brown is heading to UW.

Former Detroit Pistons HC Larry Brown lands new job

Brown has achieved great success as a coach, winning an NCAA national championship with Kansas in 1988 and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. Brown's accomplishments have earned him a well-deserved place in the Basketball Hall of Fame since 2002.

Bottom Line – A Winning Addition

With Larry Brown's arrival, the University of Washington secures a winning addition to its coaching staff. Brown's storied coaching career, including an NCAA national championship and an NBA title, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program. As the university aims to elevate its basketball program to new heights, Brown's presence will undoubtedly inspire players, instill a winning mentality, and attract top-level talent. The combination of Brown's coaching prowess and the university's commitment to excellence sets the stage for a compelling future. The University of Washington has made a strategic move, positioning itself to reap the rewards of having a coaching legend on its side.