Rumor: Michigan vs. Michigan State game ‘expected’ to be played at controversial time

According to a source familiar with the discussions, it is sounding like the game between Michigan and Michigan State on October 29 could be played at a controversial time.

The source is indicating that this year’s matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is “expected” to be under the lights at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Note: This rumor has not yet been confirmed by either school

It’s sounding like Michigan vs. Michigan State will be a night game in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue #GoGreen — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 10, 2022

Back in 2013, then Michigan AD Dave Brandon and then Michigan State AD Mark Hollis both agreed that having the Wolverines and Spartans play at night was a bad idea.

“We don’t think it’s a good idea, from our perspective – the nature of that rivalry and the intensity of it,” Michigan athletic director Dave Brandon said at the time.

“When you put that on at prime-time and give everybody all day long to gear up for it, I know hosting that at Michigan Stadium, we think that’s probably taking it a step further than it needs to go.

“There’s plenty of excitement and plenty of high-pitched emotions associated with that game, I don’t think we need to kick it off at 8 p.m. I don’t think that will add anything to it and potentially could detract from it.”

“From our perspective, night games add a new dimension to hosting,” Hollis said. “We’ve had very good success here with Notre Dame and Boise in the past. We always listen and then we gather as an institution and determine which direction we want to go. A lot of that has to do with what else is in the schedule – what other games do you have out there, and what do you believe is in the best interest of both your institution and your game.

“Like Dave said, we have an opportunity to come back and make our suggestions strongly on where we want those games to fall when asked. Whenever they move to night games, we have that opportunity, and we’ll approach them on a game-by-game basis.”

Nation, would you like to see this year’s matchup between Michigan and Michigan State played under the lights?

