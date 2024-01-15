Rumor: Raiders could Draft J.J. McCarthy to pry Jim Harbaugh from Michigan

The University of Michigan is fresh off winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, but that does not mean there are no concerns in Ann Arbor. On Sunday, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy officially announced that he is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly considering a return to the NFL.

The Rumor

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, suggests the Raiders could potentially draft J.J. McCarthy with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the hopes of convincing Jim Harbaugh to leave Ann Arbor and sign in Las Vegas.

Rumors: The #Raiders will potentially draft former #Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with their 13th pick to sway Jim Harbaugh to sign on as Head Coach, per @jjones9 https://t.co/8ssMZVPxPo pic.twitter.com/jST840SKKz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

Despite the University of Michigan's recent success in college football, the program faces potential changes with key figures like J.J. McCarthy heading to the NFL and head coach Jim Harbaugh potentially exploring NFL opportunities, highlighted by rumors linking both to the Las Vegas Raiders. It is going to be very interesting to see which team drafts McCarthy and where Harbaugh is coaching when the 2024 season begins.