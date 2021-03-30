Rumor suggests Detroit Lions are about to make big-time hire

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a couple of new sheriffs in town and their names are Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Holmes and Campbell have made it clear that it is going to take a team effort to build the Lions into a winning organization and though it starts with them, it is going to be the people they surround themselves with who really define the team.

This is why it should not come as too big of a surprise that a rumor has surfaced that the Lions will be “adding one seasoned evaluator who has gotten a lot of picks right over the years.”

FWIW, @davebirkett, I know the #Lions will be adding one seasoned evaluator who has gotten a lot of picks right over the years. Not sure of role & probably after the draft. But based on who's coming & who's in-house, I would be really optimistic about what Holmes is assembling. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) March 30, 2021

