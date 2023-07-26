Sam LaPorta says Dan Campbell sees a ‘really hungry’ Detroit Lions team

Sam LaPorta, a rookie tight end, gives us an inside look at the Detroit Lions training camp under the watchful eye of head coach, Dan Campbell. Amidst the buzz and the building pressure of expectations for the 2023 season, the team is more focused than ever, opting to not bask in their own hype.

Sam LaPorta says Campbell sees a ‘really hungry' Detroit Lions team

Following Wednesday's practice, LaPorta spoke to the media and he spoke about how the hunger and tenacity that Campbell sees in his team resonates.

“He sees a really hungry team,” said LaPorta after practice. “And you take a guy like that with his perspective — he's been around a long time, he's been a player, he's been a head coach now going into his third year. And, you know, there's a lot of hunger in this team and the position group. We're all pushing each other to be better.”

Key Points

LaPorta was selected by the Lions in the 2nd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The collective drive and ambition observed in the team.

Bottom Line – Roaring towards Victory

The Lions under Dan Campbell have showcased an undeniable desire for success. With rookies like Sam LaPorta fully immersing themselves in the grind, the team is working tirelessly to rise above expectations. The upcoming season is set to witness a team that’s hungry and ready to roar, making each game a testament to their pursuit of excellence.