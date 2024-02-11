San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw suffers most bizarre injury in Super Bowl history [Video]

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw suffers most bizarre injury in Super Bowl history [Video]

Just moments ago, during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw suffered what has to be the most bizarre injury in Super Bowl history. Greenlaw has since been carted to the locker room, and it does not appear as if he will be able to return to the game.

UPDATE: Greenlaw has suffered an Achilles injury, and he will not return to the game

What Happened?

Watch as Greenlaw is getting ready to run onto the field with his teammates before suddenly going down to the ground with a leg injury.

Dre Greenlaw has been carted to the locker room after this. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/QRmDntpYHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2024

Why it Matters

Greenlaw is one of the most important players on the 49ers defense, and loosing him is obviously a huge blow. As it stands, Super Bowl LVIII has been a defensive battle with the 49ers leading the Kansas City Chiefs 3-0 with under six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw suffered an unprecedented and bizarre injury during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, leading to him being carted off to the locker room. Greenlaw's injury, confirmed to be an Achilles injury, rules him out for the remainder of the game, significantly impacting the 49ers‘ defense. The injury occurred before Greenlaw could even take the field, highlighting the unpredictable nature of football injuries and their potential impact on crucial games.

The Bottom Line

The loss of Dre Greenlaw, a pivotal figure in the 49ers defense, casts a shadow over their performance in Super Bowl LVIII. As the game unfolds as a defensive showdown, his absence could potentially tilt the balance in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs. This incident not only underscores the physical demands and risks associated with professional football but also serves as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in high-stakes matchups. The 49ers will now have to adapt swiftly to maintain their slim lead and secure a victory without one of their key defensive assets.