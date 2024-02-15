Scott Harris expresses excitement to watch Akil Baddoo compete for Detroit Tigers

Scott Harris expresses excitement for the continued development of Akil Baddoo in 2024, which will be his 4th season with the club.

The Detroit Tigers elected to bring back outfielder Akil Baddoo for a fourth season with the club, inking him to a one-year deal worth $1,550,000. And ahead of the club's first full-squad workout early next week on February 19, Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris voiced his excitement over watching the continued development of Baddoo.

The Tigers sidestepped arbitration with Baddoo, securing him to the previously mentioned one-year contract in January. In 2023, Baddoo displayed signs of improvement from a sophomore slump in 2022, tallying 11 home runs with 34 RBI while maintaining a .218 batting average across a total of 357 plate appearances.

Harris elaborated on why the Tigers chose to tender Baddoo, emphasizing that he remains a valuable asset to the team due to his capabilities in base running, outfield play, and at the plate.

“We tendered (Baddoo) because he’s really talented and he can help us on the bases, in the outfield, and at the plate,” Harris said. “He’s also really focused on making this team, so I’m excited to watch him compete right now.”

Meanwhile, Baddoo expressed excitement of his own to start his 4th year with the Tigers.

“I just control the things I can control,” he said Wednesday. “Just focus on that and not worry about anything else going on on the outside.

“It’s definitely fun to be in my fourth year and still be in a Detroit Tigers uniform and to see us improving and making changes to turn this into a winning culture.”

The Tigers' decision to retain Baddoo for a fourth season underscores their confidence in his abilities. He will be relied upon to continue his personal growth with the club as they pursue higher goals.

Their first full-squad workout is scheduled for February 19, with their first Grapefruit League game against the New York Yankees slated for February 24.