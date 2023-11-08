Scott Harris weighs in on future of Akil Baddoo with Detroit Tigers

With the recent acquisition of Mark Canha, the Detroit Tigers find themselves in a situation where competition for the final left-handed hitting outfield spots has intensified. This has raised questions about the future of outfielder, Akil Baddoo.

What did Scott Harris Say about Akil Baddoo?

During a recent interview, Scott Harris, the Tigers' President of Baseball Operations, was quick to address the concerns surrounding Baddoo's future. He dispelled any notions that Baddoo might be non-tendered, emphasizing that Baddoo still holds a significant place in the Tigers' plans.

“He still very much fits in,” Harris said. “He’s very talented and I think he got better this year on both sides of the ball. Notably, he became a better defender and his arm is playing better than it has in years past.”

“There is a role for him,” Harris said. “We’re not an organization that wants to give up players who can affect the game in that way for nothing.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Promising Path Ahead

Scott Harris's remarks provide clarity regarding Akil Baddoo's future with the Detroit Tigers. Despite heightened competition in the outfield, the Tigers see Baddoo as a valuable asset who has demonstrated growth in various aspects of his game. Their commitment to player development and a well-rounded team suggests a promising path ahead for both Baddoo and the organization.