Seattle Mariners present Miguel Cabrera with hilarious retirement gift [Photo]

Last year in Seattle, prior to the Detroit Tigers‘ final game of the 2022 season, future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera chaperoned the rookies and second-year players on the team as they were tasked with making a Starbucks run for everyone in the organization. Fast forward to the present, and the Seattle Mariners just gave Miggy a Starbucks-themed retirement gift.

Photo via Evan Woodbery

Seattle Mariners present Miguel Cabrera with hilarious retirement gift

Prior to Sunday's game, the Mariners put Cabrera in a barista apron and presented him with a Starbucks-themed gift basket, along with a $7,500 check to his foundation.

Fittingly, Miguel Cabrera got a Starbucks gift basket as a retirement gift from the Mariners, who also made a donation to his foundation. pic.twitter.com/USocGy8w6f — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 16, 2023

Bottom Line: Honoring a Legend

As Cabrera plays in his final games as a Major League Baseball player, teams around the league are honoring one of the best players in the history of the sport. Even though Miggy is not who he once was, it is fun to reminisce about the days when he was winning a Triple Crown and leading the Tigers to the World Series.