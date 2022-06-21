Sergei Fedorov has Red Wings fans losing their minds [Video]

On Tuesday night, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the top rookie in the NHL. But little did we know that Sergei Fedorov would end up getting in on the action by congratulating Seider.

Seider had an outstanding season with the Red Wings, as he played in all 82 regular-season games, scoring seven goals and dishing out 43 assists. Four of his seven goals were of the game-winning variety.

Embed from Getty Images

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Red Wings Report: The Coaching Search Narrows

Fans lose minds as Red Wings tweet video including Sergei Fedorov

Following the announcement of the award, the Red Wings tweeted out a video of some of Seider’s teammates congratulating him on his big night.

Included in the video was former Red Wings great Sergei Fedorov, who had a nice message for Seider.

Check it out.

To Mo. Love, The Boys pic.twitter.com/m7TgIUCVOb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 21, 2022

Following the release of the video, some Red Wings fans responded that this could be a sign of things to come.

My thoughts exactly lol — ¥ (@ClayStake) June 22, 2022

Sergei Fedorov… 🤔🤔😏 — Shane LaFleur (@shane_lafleur) June 22, 2022

Sergei 🥹🥹 — Luke Peterson (@LukePetee12) June 22, 2022

FED!? — David Maloley (@DM_19XX) June 22, 2022

This is the video that destroys me. My heart can’t take this — Emmy (@zemmys_world) June 22, 2022

Fedorov hmmm — smtevo (@Smtevo) June 22, 2022

ANNOUNCE FEDOROV AS THE NEXT COACH RIGHT NOW — Trav (@TravSwag) June 22, 2022

Is this foreshadowing Sergei being the coach 👀 — Hamz (@Hammafer) June 22, 2022

That’s cool how they let our next coach congratulate him. — ThorN Odinson (@By_Odins_Beard_) June 22, 2022

Following the news breaking, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman released the statement shown below:

Moritz Seider had a tremendous season for the Detroit Red Wings and is very deserving of the Calder Memorial Trophy,” Yzerman wrote. “He played his way into the role of a top-pair defensemen in the National Hockey League as a 20-year-old which is extremely difficult to do. He had a profound effect on our team during his rookie campaign and we look forward to his continued development.”

Nation, do you think there is any hidden message in this video? Could Sergei Fedorov be the Red Wings’ next head coach?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

