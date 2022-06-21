Sergei Fedorov

Sergei Fedorov has Red Wings fans losing their minds [Video]

On Tuesday night, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the top rookie in the NHL. But little did we know that Sergei Fedorov would end up getting in on the action by congratulating Seider.

Seider had an outstanding season with the Red Wings, as he played in all 82 regular-season games, scoring seven goals and dishing out 43 assists. Four of his seven goals were of the game-winning variety.

Fans lose minds as Red Wings tweet video including Sergei Fedorov

Following the announcement of the award, the Red Wings tweeted out a video of some of Seider’s teammates congratulating him on his big night.

Included in the video was former Red Wings great Sergei Fedorov, who had a nice message for Seider.

Check it out.

Following the release of the video, some Red Wings fans responded that this could be a sign of things to come.

Following the news breaking, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman released the statement shown below:

Moritz Seider had a tremendous season for the Detroit Red Wings and is very deserving of the Calder Memorial Trophy,” Yzerman wrote. “He played his way into the role of a top-pair defensemen in the National Hockey League as a 20-year-old which is extremely difficult to do. He had a profound effect on our team during his rookie campaign and we look forward to his continued development.”

Nation, do you think there is any hidden message in this video? Could Sergei Fedorov be the Red Wings’ next head coach?

 

 

