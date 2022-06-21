Steve Yzerman releases statement following Moritz Seider news

On Tuesday night, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is given to the top rookie in the NHL for a given season.

Seider dominated the voting as he received 170 out of 195 possible first-place votes.

Red Wings F Lucas Raymond finished fourth in the voting and actually had one first-place vote.

Steve Yzerman and Chris Ilitch release statements following Moritz Seider news

Following the news breaking, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman released the statement shown below:

Moritz Seider had a tremendous season for the Detroit Red Wings and is very deserving of the Calder Memorial Trophy,” Yzerman wrote. “He played his way into the role of a top-pair defensemen in the National Hockey League as a 20-year-old which is extremely difficult to do. He had a profound effect on our team during his rookie campaign and we look forward to his continued development.”

During his rookie season with the Red Wings, Moritz Seider played in all 82 regular-season games, scoring seven goals and dishing out 43 assists. Four of his seven goals were of the game-winning variety.

There is no question about it that Seider is going to be a staple in the Detroit Red Wings lineup for years to come and this award was well-deserved.

Red Wings president and CEO Chris Ilitch also released a statement to congratulate Seider on winning the Calder Memorial Trophy.

