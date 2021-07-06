Sha’Carri Richardson officially learns fate for Tokyo Olympics

Sharing is caring!

Well, we were holding out hope that Sha’Carri Richardson would be able to compete for the USA in the Tokyo Olympics but according to reports, that will not be the case.

Richardson will miss the Tokyo Olympics after not being selected to participate in the 4×100 relay team. Richardson was recently disqualified from the 100-meter race after testing positive for THC.

