Sheila Ford Hamp’s popularity amongst NFL owners revealed in recent survey

The Detroit Lions are mired in their worst start since the infamous winless 2008 campaign, and it doesn’t look like anything will be improving any time soon.

Of course, the fan base made their thoughts clear to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp when she was serenaded with a chorus of booing when she spoke at halftime in late September for former wideout Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame ring ceremony.

Naturally, team ownership has never been at the top of the list of what Detroit Lions fans in the Motor City like. So it’s certainly not a surprise to see that Ford Hamp is ranked near the bottom in popularity of NFL owners in a recent survey conducted by money.co.uk for Beloved Billionaires using Google search data as well as mentions across social media platforms. Only Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson ranked lower.

It reads:

“While teams move on from disappointing quarterbacks, bad head coaches, and underperforming general managers every offseason, there’s one position that rarely changes no matter how loudly fans complain – the team’s ownership,” the report reads.

“With some franchises having been passed down through families for generations, it’s no wonder that lifelong supporters can develop some pretty strong feelings towards the people at the top, especially when they consistently fail to put their team in a position to win.”

With a single playoff victory since 1957, the frustration of Lions fans is understandable. When Ford Hamp took over principal ownership from her mother last year, she stated her clear intentions that she wanted to win. However, it hasn’t happened.

