Sherrone Moore breaks down crying, drops multiple F-Bombs after Michigan beats Penn State [NSFW Video]

Sherrone Moore breaks down crying, drops multiple F-Bombs after Michigan beats Penn State

On Saturday, No. 2 Michigan‘s victory over No. 9 Penn State was not just a triumph on the football field but also an outpouring of raw emotion for interim coach Sherrone Moore. Stepping in for suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh, Moore's reaction post-win was a mix of tears, gratitude, and unfiltered language, capturing the high emotional stakes of the game.

What did Sherrone Morre say?

During the “Big Noon Saturday” post-game interview, Moore's passionate response included thanking God, expressing his deep admiration for Harbaugh, and acknowledging the dedication of his players, all punctuated by profanities that underscored the intensity of the moment.

“I want to thank the Lord, I want to thank Coach Harbaugh,” Moore began. “(Expletive) love you, man. I love the (expletive) out of you, man. Did this for you (pointing at the camera). For this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country.

“Love you guys. These (expletive) guys right here,” Moore continued as he hugged running back Blake Corum. “These guys right here, man. These guys did it. These guys did it, man. Talk to him.”

Note: The Video below contains profanity

"Coach Harbaugh… I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!"



TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Interim coach Sherrone Moore led Michigan to victory in Harbaugh's absence. Moore's emotional post-game reaction included tears and profanities. His heartfelt response highlighted deep team bonds and respect for Harbaugh.

Bottom Line – Victory Beyond the Score

Sherrone Moore's tearful and profanity-laced reaction following Michigan's win over Penn State is more than a post-game interview; it's a window into the heart of a team facing extraordinary pressure. This emotional victory not only marks a significant achievement for Michigan football but also for Moore, who stepped up to lead his team under the weight of unexpected responsibility. Now, the Wolverines will wait until Nov. 17 to see if Harbaugh is allowed to coach for the Wolverines' matchup vs. Maryland, or if Moore will get the nod once again.