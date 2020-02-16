34.1 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Hockey fans angered over traffic for NHL Stadium Series matchup in Colorado Springs

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Hockey fans angered over traffic for NHL Stadium Series matchup in Colorado Springs

The NHL Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings was another success for the League,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

667 NHL players outscoring Justin Abdelkader this season, including a few goalies

The Detroit Red Wings signed Muskegon, Mich. native and former Michigan State Spartan Justin Abdelkader to a lengthy contract...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Only three more losses separate the Red Wings from another early exit from playoff contention

The season just can't come to a merciful end quickly enough for the Detroit Red Wings, who currently have...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NHL Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings was another success for the League, drawing over 43,000 fans to Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Kings would ultimately win the contest by a 3-1 final score.

But there are some fans that weren’t overall pleased with the experience – mainly those who were forced to miss portions of the game thanks to heavy traffic on Interquest Parkway on I-25.

- Advertisement -

Check out what some fans had to say on Twitter:

- Advertisement -

“@NHL whoever planned out the Stadium Series in Colorado Springs needs to be fired immediately. It was so uncoordinated and disastrous, I’m surprised anyone made it into the stadium at all. Absolute waste of money and refunds are in order.#StadiumSeries” said one angry fan on Twitter.

“This traffic to get to the game has been the single worst (expletive) experience getting anywhere ever,’ said Twitter user Grumpy. “5 hours and still not (expletive) there.”

“The traffic is a disaster. Huge planning failure.” wrote Scott Heathcoat.

“Been in the car an hour and only gone 2 miles… this traffic is unbeareable (sic)!” wrote Lauren Tostenson.

“After 2 hours in traffic on I25 we had to give up on the #StadiumSeries and find a bar to watch at. Absolute fail,” wrote another user.

– – Quotes via Lisa Walton of The Gazette Link – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceLisa Walton
ViaThe Gazette
Previous article667 NHL players outscoring Justin Abdelkader this season, including a few goalies

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Hockey fans angered over traffic for NHL Stadium Series matchup in Colorado Springs

The NHL Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings was another success for the League,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

667 NHL players outscoring Justin Abdelkader this season, including a few goalies

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings signed Muskegon, Mich. native and former Michigan State Spartan Justin Abdelkader to a lengthy contract extension in 2015 - 7...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Only three more losses separate the Red Wings from another early exit from playoff contention

Michael Whitaker - 0
The season just can't come to a merciful end quickly enough for the Detroit Red Wings, who currently have a solid hold on the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Was Orlando’s Aaron Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown?

Michael Whitaker - 0
You be the judge! Derrick Jones Jr. took home the Dunk Contest crown on Saturday night, but should Orlando's Aaron Gordon have been the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings know GM Steve Yzerman is unafraid to “pull the trigger” on moves

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately have the worst record in the NHL - by far. At 14-42-4 and with a staggering -102 goal differential,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

667 NHL players outscoring Justin Abdelkader this season, including a few goalies

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings signed Muskegon, Mich. native and former Michigan State Spartan Justin Abdelkader to a lengthy contract extension in 2015 - 7...
Read more

Only three more losses separate the Red Wings from another early exit from playoff contention

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The season just can't come to a merciful end quickly enough for the Detroit Red Wings, who currently have a solid hold on the...
Read more

Red Wings know GM Steve Yzerman is unafraid to “pull the trigger” on moves

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately have the worst record in the NHL - by far. At 14-42-4 and with a staggering -102 goal differential,...
Read more

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand throws major shade at Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is known as one of the top pests in the National Hockey League, and that extends to off the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.