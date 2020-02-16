Hockey fans angered over traffic for NHL Stadium Series matchup in Colorado Springs

The NHL Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings was another success for the League, drawing over 43,000 fans to Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Kings would ultimately win the contest by a 3-1 final score.

But there are some fans that weren’t overall pleased with the experience – mainly those who were forced to miss portions of the game thanks to heavy traffic on Interquest Parkway on I-25.

Check out what some fans had to say on Twitter:

Traffic getting into Falcon Stadium is a nightmare. Fans are WALKING 3+ miles to the game because it’s faster than driving. Puck drops in 15 minutes. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/m25EhOhdzB — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) February 16, 2020

@ColoradoDOT @DenverChannel @9NEWS this is a disaster… sat on the off ramp for over an hour. Sat on Air Force property close to an hour. Now $30 to park. Awesome experience 💩 pic.twitter.com/degol7S09d — Ellen Clark (@elleclark714) February 16, 2020

“@NHL whoever planned out the Stadium Series in Colorado Springs needs to be fired immediately. It was so uncoordinated and disastrous, I’m surprised anyone made it into the stadium at all. Absolute waste of money and refunds are in order.#StadiumSeries” said one angry fan on Twitter.

“This traffic to get to the game has been the single worst (expletive) experience getting anywhere ever,’ said Twitter user Grumpy. “5 hours and still not (expletive) there.”

“The traffic is a disaster. Huge planning failure.” wrote Scott Heathcoat.

“Been in the car an hour and only gone 2 miles… this traffic is unbeareable (sic)!” wrote Lauren Tostenson.

“After 2 hours in traffic on I25 we had to give up on the #StadiumSeries and find a bar to watch at. Absolute fail,” wrote another user.

– – Quotes via Lisa Walton of The Gazette Link – –