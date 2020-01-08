17.5 F
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Source: Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose won't be traded unless he requests it

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose continues to make his case for NBA 6th Man of the Year in his first season with the Detroit Pistons.

He’s averaging 17.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field, 33.0% from 3-point range and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately, The Pistons aren’t primed for a playoff position. At 14-24, they’re sitting in 10th place in the East. While that isn’t far off from the 8th and final spot, their chances aren’t being helped by forward Blake Griffin’s season likely over from knee surgery, coupled with the trade speculation surrounding Andre Drummond.

Could the Pistons trade Rose to a contender? Not according to a report from Bleacher Report.

“His relationship with Arn Tellem, the team’s vice chairman and Rose’s former agent, was an important reason he signed in Detroit, and the Pistons won’t ship him out unless it’s something he asks for, a source told Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.”

– – Quote courtesy of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report Link– –

SourceEric Pincus
ViaBleacher Report
