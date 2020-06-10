Spencer Torkelson gets special shoutout from good friend Guy Fieri

Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson just gained plenty of new fans in his new MLB home of Detroit, Michigan.

But while he already had plenty of fan support during his collegiate years at Arizona State, Torkelson had the support of a high-profile resident of Flavortown!

Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri lives just a short distance from where Torkelson attended high school in Petaluma, California, and Torkelson’s mother serves as CFO of three of Fieri’s California restaurannts.

Prior to the selection, Fieri spoke of how great it would be for the Tigers to land his services:

“I think it’s going to be dynamite,” Fieri said Wednesday on MLB Network. “I do have a beautiful, New Era, fitted Detroit hat that I was telling Spencer about yesterday, so I will be wearing it. I will be proudly attending some games.”

“I’ve never known anybody that’s gone from the high school level into playing in the pros,” Fieri continued. “I know a lot of people in the pros, a lot of people in college, but I’ve never seen this beginning. Just an amazing journey for an amazing guy.”

Soon after the selection became official, Fieri took to social media to congratulate Torkelson:

Hopefully he follows through on his pledge to make a few appearances at Comerica Park!

