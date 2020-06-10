41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 11, 2020
type here...

Spencer Torkelson gets special shoutout from good friend Guy Fieri

General Topic
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson just gained plenty of new fans in his new MLB home of Detroit, Michigan.

But while he already had plenty of fan support during his collegiate years at Arizona State, Torkelson had the support of a high-profile resident of Flavortown!

Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri lives just a short distance from where Torkelson attended high school in Petaluma, California, and Torkelson’s mother serves as CFO of three of Fieri’s California restaurannts.

Prior to the selection, Fieri spoke of how great it would be for the Tigers to land his services:

“I think it’s going to be dynamite,” Fieri said Wednesday on MLB Network. “I do have a beautiful, New Era, fitted Detroit hat that I was telling Spencer about yesterday, so I will be wearing it. I will be proudly attending some games.”

“I’ve never known anybody that’s gone from the high school level into playing in the pros,” Fieri continued. “I know a lot of people in the pros, a lot of people in college, but I’ve never seen this beginning. Just an amazing journey for an amazing guy.”

Soon after the selection became official, Fieri took to social media to congratulate Torkelson:

Hopefully he follows through on his pledge to make a few appearances at Comerica Park!

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

SourceEven Patzold
ViaDetroit Free Press
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Spencer Torkelson has video message for Detroit Tigers’ fans

Don Drysdale - 0
With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected 3B Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State. Just moments...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

ESPN analysts break down Detroit Tigers “perfect” selection of Spencer Torkelson

Michael Whitaker - 0
Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson is now officially a member of the Detroit Tigers, having been selected by the team with the 1st overall...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Now open, Detroit Lions team facility features plenty of safety measures

Michael Whitaker - 0
In what we hope is yet another step towards a return to normalcy, the Detroit Lions re-opened their Allen Park practice facility this afternoon...
Read more
General Topic

Spencer Torkelson gets special shoutout from good friend Guy Fieri

Michael Whitaker - 0
Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson just gained plenty of new fans in his new MLB home of Detroit, Michigan. But while he already had...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

Spencer Torkelson’s first tweet as a Detroit Tiger is short but sweet

Don Drysdale - 0
The newest member of the Detroit Tigers organization is 3B Spencer Torkelson. The Tigers made Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020...
Read more
General Topic

6 Greatest sports video games of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
Sports have been a big part of video gaming since gaming first broke into the mainstream. Believe it or not, people used to rave...
Read more
General Topic

UFC legend Conor McGregor makes major announcement

Don Drysdale - 0
According to UFC legend Conor McGregor, he had decided to retire from fighting. McGregor made the announcement via his Twitter account at 12:54 AM on...
Read more
General Topic

Michigan native Floyd Mayweather Jr. to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral and Floyd's family has accepted the offer. George Floyd, who...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.