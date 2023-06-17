Spencer Torkelson is coming and you cannot stop him!

In a season filled with ups and downs, Spencer Torkelson‘s recent performance has captured the attention of baseball enthusiasts. The Detroit Tigers‘ top pick in the 2020 MLB draft has been steadily finding his stride, displaying the potential that earned him the No. 1 overall selection. Torkelson's improvement at the plate and his unwavering confidence are signs of a promising future for both him and the Tigers. As he continues to make his mark, it becomes evident that Torkelson is coming, and his unstoppable momentum could be a game-changer for the team.

Since being sent down to Triple-A Toledo after struggling in his rookie year, Torkelson has made significant progress in 2023. Although traditional statistics like batting average and slugging percentage may not fully reflect his growth, Torkelson's recent performances highlight his potential. The young slugger attributes his success to staying consistent, trusting his process, and maintaining a confident mindset. Torkelson's dedication to refining his skills during the offseason, including working with a mental performance coach, has contributed to his improved performance.

“I attribute it to staying consistent, trusting my process and going up to the plate every single time with the same mindset,” Torkelson said at Target Field, after Thursday's 8-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. “I have a lot of confidence. I've always felt this good. It's just a matter of the hits dropping and getting under some balls.”

Dancing with the pitcher

One of the key adjustments Torkelson made was his approach to timing pitches, focusing on being loose, early, and in rhythm with the pitcher. This change has resulted in increased power, with Torkelson hitting three of his seven home runs in the past 11 games. Despite statistical underperformance, metrics such as expected batting average, expected slugging percentage, and weighted on-base average indicate that Torkelson has been an unlucky hitter this season.

“The biggest adjustment, it wasn't swing, it's just like I committed to being on time for every single pitch,” Torkelson said. “I'm focusing on being on time, being loose and early, and that's where it came from.”

“Dancing with the pitcher,” Torkelson said. “Some guys would say different answers, but it's working in a rhythm and not being a statue. It's having a nice, easy rhythm and being on time, and I'm seeing the ball so much better.”

The young prospect's determination and resilience have been evident throughout his journey. Despite hitting the ball hard and not seeing the desired outcomes last year, Torkelson stayed committed to his process, trusting that his efforts would eventually pay off. He attributes his recent success to the baseball gods testing him and acknowledges that perseverance is key in an industry driven by results.

Inside the Numbers

As noted by Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press, Torkelson has been unlucky so far this season, and the advanced numbers show exactly that.

From Detroit Free Press:

Among 138 hitters with at least 150 balls in play, Torkelson ranks 13th for underperformance in batting average, 14th for underperformance in slugging percentage and 15th for underperformance in weighted on-base average. (wOBA accounts for how a player reached base and the value of that particular event — instead of only considering whether a player reached base or not.) Those rankings describe Torkelson as an unlucky hitter this season.

Bottom Line – A Promising Future Beckons

Spencer Torkelson's recent surge and overall progress signify a promising future for both himself and the Detroit Tigers. With his renewed confidence, refined approach at the plate, and improved power, Torkelson has the potential to become a game-changer for the team. As he continues to refine his skills and overcome challenges, Torkelson embodies the spirit of perseverance and determination necessary for success in professional sports. The Tigers' fans eagerly anticipate the continued growth of their young star, recognizing that Torkelson's journey could ultimately propel the team to new heights.