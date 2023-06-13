Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers ‘are never out of it’ after comeback win

The Detroit Tigers were truly able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat on Monday night at Comerica Park, rallying from a three-run deficit in the 9th inning against the visiting Atlanta Braves thanks to a clutch home run from Spencer Torkelson who would follow it up with the walk-off single in extra innings.

Spencer Torkelson played the role of hero for the Detroit Tigers

The Tigers appeared on their way to a 10th straight loss after the visiting Braves charged out to 4-0 and 5-2 leads. But it was Torkelson who hit a two-run home run off Raisel Iglesias in the 9th inning, and he would credit his “simple approach” for the hit.

- Advertisement -

“That first-pitch changeup caught me by surprise,” Torkelson said. “That was a really good pitch, so I kind of dumbed down my approach and didn’t try to do too much. Like, just take a base hit. But I got a good pitch to hit. That’s what happens when you’ve got a simple approach, I guess.”

“It goes back to what we were feeling 10 games ago – that we’re never out of it,” Torkelson said. “Our pitching staff did a great job keeping us in there, we made a couple of big defensive plays to stay in it and then we just chipped away.”

Soon after Torkelson's home run, Nick Maton singled and beat the throw to 1st base, followed by the game-tying RBI single from Zack Short.

In extra innings, it was Torkelson once again who made his presence felt in a major way, helping the Tigers to snap their season-high losing streak.

The Tigers accomplished a feat not seen since 2014

Prior to Monday night, the Tigers had lost 247 consecutive games whenever they had trailed by three or more runs in the 9th inning, with the last time they were able to overcome such a deficit coming nearly a full decade ago against the Oakland Athletics.

The Tigers won tonight despite trailing by 3 runs entering the 9th inning.



Entering today, the Tigers had lost 247 straight home games when trailing by 3 runs entering the 9th inning.



Their last win in such a situation came against the Athletics on June 30, 2014. pic.twitter.com/qYHHaz8dns — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2023 - Advertisement -

Wrapping It Up: Let's hope the Tigers put together a winning streak

While a single victory may not seem like much in the grand scheme, it was certainly a massive monkey off the backs of the Tigers.

We hope to see them continue this momentum and follow up their season-high skid with more great moments like they gave the fans at Comerica Park last night.