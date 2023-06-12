Empty locker means Detroit Tigers are likely calling up OF Matt Vierling

It looks as though the Detroit Tigers could be getting a key reinforcement in OF Matt Vierling back into their lineup as they aim to bring their season-high nine-game losing streak to a halt starting tonight against the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Matt Vierling appears ready to return from the 10-Day IL

Vierling landed on the 10-Day IL in late May after experiencing lower back soreness. He has since completed a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Toledo in which he went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Mud Hens.

Prior to tonight's series opener at Comerica Park, Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery tweeted that Vierling's return appeared imminent due to the absence of outfielder Nick Solak‘s locker in the clubhouse.

Vierling, who is playing in his first season with the Tigers after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies, has hit .241/.297/.352 with four homers, 15 RBI, and four steals (175 total plate appearances) in 2023.

Wrapping It Up: Can Vierling help Detroit stop the bleeding?

The Tigers are going to need all the help they can get right now as they work to stop the bleeding of their season-high nine-game losing streak.

Let's hope that Vierling's imminent insertion into the lineup can provide a much-needed jolt for the Tigers starting tonight against the Braves.