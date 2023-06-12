Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Empty locker means Detroit Tigers are likely calling up OF Matt Vierling

By Paul Tyler
0
0

It looks as though the Detroit Tigers could be getting a key reinforcement in OF Matt Vierling back into their lineup as they aim to bring their season-high nine-game losing streak to a halt starting tonight against the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Matt Vierling Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling appears ready to return from the 10-Day IL

Vierling landed on the 10-Day IL in late May after experiencing lower back soreness. He has since completed a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Toledo in which he went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Mud Hens.

- Advertisement -

Prior to tonight's series opener at Comerica Park, Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery tweeted that Vierling's return appeared imminent due to the absence of outfielder Nick Solak‘s locker in the clubhouse.

Detroit Tigers,Matt Vierling

Vierling, who is playing in his first season with the Tigers after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies, has hit .241/.297/.352 with four homers, 15 RBI, and four steals (175 total plate appearances) in 2023.

Wrapping It Up: Can Vierling help Detroit stop the bleeding?

The Tigers are going to need all the help they can get right now as they work to stop the bleeding of their season-high nine-game losing streak.

Let's hope that Vierling's imminent insertion into the lineup can provide a much-needed jolt for the Tigers starting tonight against the Braves.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Tigers vs. Braves Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers NotesChris Lavallee -

Detroit Tigers vs. Braves Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers have struggled as of late dropping nine straight and it doesn't get easier as they will now take on the NL East leading Atlanta Braves.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.