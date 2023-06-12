Detroit Tigers vs. Braves Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will continue their homestand as they welcome the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers, in their last series, were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks and have lost nine straight games and have been outscored 46-19 in those nine games. The Braves, meanwhile, are coming in having won eight of their last ten and are 7-2 in June, and are currently leading the National League East by four games over the Miami Marlins. The Tigers have a tough series on their hand against this very talented Braves team.
DETROIT TIGERS (27-36) vs. ATLANTA BRAVES (40-25)
Game 1: TBD vs. Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89 ERA)
Date: Monday, June 12
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
The Tigers have not announced a starter for the opening game of their series against the Braves but it has been mentioned it will be a bullpen game which should be interesting for the Tigers as they used six relief pitchers in the final game of their series with the Diamondbacks. They used Will Vest, Jose Cisnero, Chasen Shreve, Alex Lange, Tyler Holton, and Jason Foley. It's worth noting Holton started Thursday's game against the Phillies and went one inning in that one before turning the ball over to Reese Olson, Holton also only pitched 0.1 innings on Sunday. The Braves will go with Charlie Morton, who is making his 13th start for the Braves, and in his last outing, he pitched against the Mets in which he went 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on four hits; he walked four and struck out five.
Game 2: Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA) v. Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA)
Date: Tuesday, June 13
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Reese Olson will get the ball for the middle game as he makes his second start for the Tigers and third appearance of the season. Olson, this season with the Tigers, posts a 2.07 FIP, a 0.70 WHIP, a 1.8 BB/9, and an 8.1 K/9. The last time Olson made an appearance it came in relief after Tyler Holton made a spot start, Olson came in in the second inning and would go five innings giving up one run on three hits; he walked one and struck out three. Olson will face the Braves ace in Spencer Strider, who has been dominant this season and is making his 14th start of the season. In his last start, Strider faced the Mets and turned in his worst outing of the year, going four innings and giving up eight runs on eight hits; he walked two and struck out eight.
Game 3: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Michael Lorenzen will get the series started for the Tigers, making his 11th start of the season for the Tigers. Lorenzen comes into this one posting a 1.02 WHIP, a 4.02 FIP, a 2.0 BB/9, and a 6.6 K/9. Lorenzen in his last start struggled as he started against the Diamondbacks pitching 6.2 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits; he walked one and struck out three. Lorenzen will face AJ Smith-Shawver, who will appear in his third game and make his second start of the season for the Braves. Smith-Shawver's last outing was his first career start in which he went 5.1 innings against the Nationals and gave up two runs, neither of which were earned on three hits; he walked two and struck out two.
Detroit Tigers vs. Braves by the numbers
What's the Tigers' Schedule?
Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below
This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.
Go Tigers!
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|5-9
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-18
|5-9
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0
|7-9
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 3-2
|7-10
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-11
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 5-1
|7-12
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-13
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-2
|8-13
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-3
|9-13
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|L, 6-2
|9-14
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 7-4
|9-15
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-29
|9-15
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4
|10-16
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-3
|10-17
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 5-3
|10-17
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1
|12-17
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 2-0
|13-17
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 5-4
|14-17
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 6-5
|15-17
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|L, 12-6
|15-18
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 6-2
|16-18
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|L, 2-0
|16-19
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 5-0
|17-19
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 9-2
|17-20
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-0
|17-21
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 5-3
|18-21
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 4-0
|19-21
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 8-0
|19-22
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|W, 8-6
|20-22
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|L, 5-2
|20-23
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|L, 6-4
|20-24
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|W, 8-5
|21-24
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|L, 4-1
|21-25
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|W, 6-4
|22-25
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-2
|23-25
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 12-3
|23-26
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-3
|24-26
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 6-5
|25-26
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-0
|25-27
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 10-6
|25-28
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 3-2
|26-28
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park