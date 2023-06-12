Detroit Tigers vs. Braves Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will continue their homestand as they welcome the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers, in their last series, were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks and have lost nine straight games and have been outscored 46-19 in those nine games. The Braves, meanwhile, are coming in having won eight of their last ten and are 7-2 in June, and are currently leading the National League East by four games over the Miami Marlins. The Tigers have a tough series on their hand against this very talented Braves team.

DETROIT TIGERS (27-36) vs. ATLANTA BRAVES (40-25)

Game 1: TBD vs. Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89 ERA)

Date: Monday, June 12

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

The Tigers have not announced a starter for the opening game of their series against the Braves but it has been mentioned it will be a bullpen game which should be interesting for the Tigers as they used six relief pitchers in the final game of their series with the Diamondbacks. They used Will Vest, Jose Cisnero, Chasen Shreve, Alex Lange, Tyler Holton, and Jason Foley. It's worth noting Holton started Thursday's game against the Phillies and went one inning in that one before turning the ball over to Reese Olson, Holton also only pitched 0.1 innings on Sunday. The Braves will go with Charlie Morton, who is making his 13th start for the Braves, and in his last outing, he pitched against the Mets in which he went 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on four hits; he walked four and struck out five.

Game 2: Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA) v. Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA)

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Reese Olson will get the ball for the middle game as he makes his second start for the Tigers and third appearance of the season. Olson, this season with the Tigers, posts a 2.07 FIP, a 0.70 WHIP, a 1.8 BB/9, and an 8.1 K/9. The last time Olson made an appearance it came in relief after Tyler Holton made a spot start, Olson came in in the second inning and would go five innings giving up one run on three hits; he walked one and struck out three. Olson will face the Braves ace in Spencer Strider, who has been dominant this season and is making his 14th start of the season. In his last start, Strider faced the Mets and turned in his worst outing of the year, going four innings and giving up eight runs on eight hits; he walked two and struck out eight.

Game 3: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Lorenzen will get the series started for the Tigers, making his 11th start of the season for the Tigers. Lorenzen comes into this one posting a 1.02 WHIP, a 4.02 FIP, a 2.0 BB/9, and a 6.6 K/9. Lorenzen in his last start struggled as he started against the Diamondbacks pitching 6.2 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits; he walked one and struck out three. Lorenzen will face AJ Smith-Shawver, who will appear in his third game and make his second start of the season for the Braves. Smith-Shawver's last outing was his first career start in which he went 5.1 innings against the Nationals and gave up two runs, neither of which were earned on three hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Detroit Tigers vs. Braves by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

