Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers vs. Braves Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Tigers will continue their homestand as they welcome the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers, in their last series, were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks and have lost nine straight games and have been outscored 46-19 in those nine games. The Braves, meanwhile, are coming in having won eight of their last ten and are 7-2 in June, and are currently leading the National League East by four games over the Miami Marlins. The Tigers have a tough series on their hand against this very talented Braves team.

DETROIT TIGERS (27-36) vs. ATLANTA BRAVES (40-25)

Game 1: TBD vs. Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89 ERA)

Date: Monday, June 12
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

The Tigers have not announced a starter for the opening game of their series against the Braves but it has been mentioned it will be a bullpen game which should be interesting for the Tigers as they used six relief pitchers in the final game of their series with the Diamondbacks. They used Will Vest, Jose Cisnero, Chasen Shreve, Alex Lange, Tyler Holton, and Jason Foley. It's worth noting Holton started Thursday's game against the Phillies and went one inning in that one before turning the ball over to Reese Olson, Holton also only pitched 0.1 innings on Sunday. The Braves will go with Charlie Morton, who is making his 13th start for the Braves, and in his last outing, he pitched against the Mets in which he went 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on four hits; he walked four and struck out five.

Game 2: Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA) v. Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA)

Date: Tuesday, June 13
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Reese Olson will get the ball for the middle game as he makes his second start for the Tigers and third appearance of the season. Olson, this season with the Tigers, posts a 2.07 FIP, a 0.70 WHIP, a 1.8 BB/9, and an 8.1 K/9. The last time Olson made an appearance it came in relief after Tyler Holton made a spot start, Olson came in in the second inning and would go five innings giving up one run on three hits; he walked one and struck out three. Olson will face the Braves ace in Spencer Strider, who has been dominant this season and is making his 14th start of the season. In his last start, Strider faced the Mets and turned in his worst outing of the year, going four innings and giving up eight runs on eight hits; he walked two and struck out eight.

Game 3: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, June 14
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Lorenzen will get the series started for the Tigers, making his 11th start of the season for the Tigers. Lorenzen comes into this one posting a 1.02 WHIP, a 4.02 FIP, a 2.0 BB/9, and a 6.6 K/9. Lorenzen in his last start struggled as he started against the Diamondbacks pitching 6.2 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits; he walked one and struck out three. Lorenzen will face AJ Smith-Shawver, who will appear in his third game and make his second start of the season for the Braves. Smith-Shawver's last outing was his first career start in which he went 5.1 innings against the Nationals and gave up two runs, neither of which were earned on three hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Detroit Tigers vs. Braves by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)1-3
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 6-32-3
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid ParkL, 8-22-4
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 6-32-5
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 14-52-6
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 4-12-7
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 9-32-8
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 4-3 (10 innings)2-9
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreW, 3-13-9
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica ParkW, 7-5 (11 innings)4-9
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)5-9
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Parkpostponed5-9
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-185-9
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0		7-9
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 3-27-10
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-11
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 5-17-12
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-13
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-28-13
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-39-13
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family FieldL, 6-29-14
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica ParkL, 7-49-15
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-299-15
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4		10-16
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica ParkL, 5-310-17
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 5-310-17
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1		12-17
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 2-013-17
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch StadiumW, 5-414-17
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch StadiumW, 6-515-17
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch StadiumL, 12-615-18
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldW, 6-216-18
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldL, 2-016-19
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldW, 5-017-19
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica ParkL, 9-217-20
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 5-017-21
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica ParkW, 5-318-21
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica ParkW, 4-019-21
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 8-019-22
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals ParkW, 8-620-22
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals ParkL, 5-220-23
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals ParkL, 6-420-24
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman StadiumW, 8-521-24
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman StadiumL, 4-121-25
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman StadiumW, 6-422-25
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-223-25
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica ParkL, 12-323-26
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-324-26
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica ParkW, 6-525-26
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 5-025-27
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica ParkL, 10-625-28
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 3-226-28
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
Adam Schefter talks about Detroit Lions' potential contract extension for Jared Goff
Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Adam Schefter talks about Detroit Lions' potential contract extension for Jared Goff

Do you think the Detroit Lions should offer Jared Goff a contract extension now, or should they wait? Find out what Adam Schefter thinks the Lions should do.
