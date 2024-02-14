Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers ‘can win’ American League Central division

Third baseman Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers ‘can win' the American League Central division in 2024.

The Detroit Tigers aspire to advance in their rebuilding process under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris. With 3B Spencer Torkelson showcasing an impressive performance in the second half of the 2023 season, the team sets its sights on a realistic goal: winning the American League Central Division for the first time since 2014.

While speaking on 97.1 The Ticket earlier this morning, Torkelson unequivocally stated that the Tigers' realistic goal this year is to clinch the American League Central division crown, which would mark the first time since 2014 that they achieve this feat.

“I think everyone knows we can win this division,” Torkelson said. “And I don’t think it even matters what the other teams in the division are doing in the offseason. It doesn’t matter what names they have on their roster, anyone can be beat. Just going in with that mindset and definitely setting that expectation that this is our division.”

Naturally, the Tigers are placing added emphasis on beginning the season with a stronger record than in previous years.

“I think we just put a little more emphasis on it,” Torkelson said. “Don’t put too much pressure on it, nut it’s like, let’s get this thing rolling early. We know it’s cold, we know it’s tough, but it’s cold for everybody and we can do it. I think if you look back on previous years, especially last year, we flip that record in April and May, we got like 95 wins. So it’s just putting a little more emphasis and a little more focus on getting off to that hot start.”

Torkelson truly came into his own last season, demonstrating the kind of production the Tigers envisioned when they selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Spring Training has commenced for the Tigers, and there's a collective hope that they can indeed fulfill Torkelson's words and ultimately clinch the top spot in the American League Central division by the end of the 2024 season.