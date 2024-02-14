Detroit Tigers first medical report of 2024 includes Riley Greene

Workouts are underway in Lakeland as the Detroit Tigers begin getting ready for what could be a very exciting season in the Motor City. On Wednesday, the Tigers released their first medical report of 2024, and outfielder Riley Greene is included, along with C Dillon Dingler, and RHP Garrett Hill.

Medical Report for February 14, 2024

Greene (right elbow sprain) continues to progress through a hitting return to play program.

Dingler (right elbow arthroscopy) received a procedure to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He is currently completing a return to play throwing program and is available for all other baseball activities.

Hill (right lat/shoulder strain) felt discomfort with throwing during a bullpen session last week and was diagnosed with a mild strain. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

Riley Greene says he's ‘ready to go'

On Tuesday, Greene had a great update regarding his availability:

“I'm ready to go,” he said.

Greene underwent Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm in late September, and also spent time this offseason going through physical rehabilitation at DeLaCruz Sports Performance in Orlando under the direction of trainer Ben De La Cruz.

“He's really good,” Greene said of De La Cruz. “He fixed a lot of things. I was tight in my hips, so we fixed that. He trains a bunch of NFL combine guys, so he's really good with running and how the body works with running. I worked with him a lot this offseason.”

The Detroit Tigers have released their first medical report of the season, and though three players are included, the team as a whole is fairly healthy. After making progress in 2023, the Tigers hope to take another step forward in 2024. If Greene and some of the other younger players can show improvement, it could be a special season in Detroit.