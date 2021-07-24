Steve Yzerman explains why he traded up to land D Shai Buium

Sharing is caring!

Day 2 of the 2021 NHL Draft got started on Saturday just before noon and it did not take long for Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to make a move as he traded the No. 38 overall pick and the No. 128 pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the No. 36 pick.

With that No. 36 pick, Yzerman selected D Shai Buium.

Following the draft, Yzerman explained why he felt the need to move up two spots to get Buium.

Yzerman notes that they probably had Shai Buium higher than most people, but didn't want to risk him going right before they drafted. Price to trade up was cheap so they pulled the trigger. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 24, 2021