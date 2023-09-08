Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Steve Yzerman says making playoffs is not main priority for Detroit Red Wings

In a recent address at the West Michigan Sports Commission, Steve Yzerman, the General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, touched upon various topics. While the conversation naturally gravitated toward the playoffs, Yzerman's perspective on their significance was enlightening.

What Did Steve Yzerman Say?

While speaking, Yzerman said that though making the playoffs would be great, it is not the team's long-term goal.

“We would love to make the playoffs (this season),” Yzerman said. “But is it playoffs-or-bust? Internally, no.”

“Our goal isn’t just to make the playoffs,” Yzerman said during the event in Grand Rapids, at which he was the keynote speaker. Our goal is to build a championship team, a team that can compete for a championship.”

Making Moves for the Future

As far as the players that Yzerman went out and added during the off-season, it is all part of the long-term plan.

“The moves we’re making along the way aren’t necessarily designed toward, ‘Oh my god, we gotta make the playoffs this year, or playoffs-or-bust,'” Yzerman explained. “We’re trying to build a nucleus of a young team that’s going to be together for a long time that can compete in the playoffs for the Stanley Cup, and we’re sticking with that path.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Steve Yzerman emphasizes that making the playoffs is not the sole focus for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023-24 NHL season.
  2. The team's primary goal is to build a championship-caliber roster for long-term success.
  3. Yzerman's approach prioritizes a strong, young nucleus over immediate playoff results.

Bottom Line: The ‘Yzerplan' Continues

Steve Yzerman had a plan when he took over as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, and he is sticking to it. Even though it is taking longer than most fan would have liked, Yzerman is not about to make a move for the present that will cost the franchise in the future.

