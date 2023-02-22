Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus makes Aaron Rodgers prediction

Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus, a longtime NFL agent, stated in an interview on “The Joe Rose Show” that he believes Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to return to the Green Bay Packers. While Rosenhaus says he does not have inside information on the situation, he, like many others, thinks it's probable that Rodgers and the Packers will part ways. This speculation is due to the ongoing back-and-forth between the team and the player as to the future of their relationship. Rodgers is currently under contract, but he has some control over the situation.

Via 97.1 The Ticket:

“I don’t think (he returns). I think they’re ready to go to Jordan Love, I think they’ve had enough of the drama year after year. I think they’re just ready to move on as a franchise,” Rosenhaus said. “I doubt Aaron Rodgers comes back. That’s pure speculation. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Rodgers land in New York, land with the Raiders.

“I do think he comes back to play. He’s still too good to not play. I think he’s still in his prime and he could probably command maybe as much as $50 million, so that’s kind of hard to walk away from.”

The Big Picture: The ongoing saga of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

The future of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers is a matter of great interest and concern for many fans and observers of the NFL. Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he has spent his entire career with the Packers. However, the relationship between the player and the team has become strained in recent years, with disagreements over contract negotiations and personnel decisions. If Rodgers were to leave the Packers, it would be a significant loss for the team and their fans, as well as a major shift in the landscape of the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers By the Numbers

Aaron Rodgers is a three-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

He has thrown for over 59,000 yards and 475 touchdowns in his career.

Rodgers has a career passer rating of 103.6

He has the second-highest completion percentage of all time, at 65.3%.

Rodgers has led the league in touchdown passes twice and in passer rating four times.

The statistics provided highlight the incredible talent and success of Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback in the NFL. His career accomplishments and individual achievements place him among the best players to ever play the game. However, the stats do not provide any insight into the ongoing situation between Rodgers and the Packers.

The Bottom Line – The NFL waits with bated breath

The ongoing situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has been a topic of much discussion and speculation in the NFL community. Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus' prediction that Rodgers is unlikely to return to the Packers only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of one of the league's most talented players. As fans and observers wait, there will continue to be plenty of speculation and predictions as to what Rodgers will ultimately decide to do. My prediction is that he plays for the Raiders.