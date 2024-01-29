Sympathetic Buffalo Bills fan pens letter to heartbroken Detroit Lions fans

Feeling our pain: A sympathetic Buffalo Bills fan pens letter of support to heartbroken Detroit Lions fans

The magical 2023 Detroit Lions season concluded last night in a bitterly disappointing manner at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Despite forging a 24-7 first-half lead, the 49ers orchestrated a remarkable comeback at Levi's Stadium, ultimately clinching victory and advancing to Super Bowl LVIII. And one particularly sympathetic Buffalo Bills fan decided to impersonate the popular “I know that feeling, bro” meme and pen a letter of support to heartbroken Detroit Lions fans everywhere.

The Buffalo Bills know all about losing in the postseason

The losing history of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL postseason is the stuff of legend. For those who may not have been old enough then, the Bills advanced to four straight Super Bowls and lost them all. The most heart-wrenching setback came in Super Bowl XXV when kicker Scott Norwood missed what would have been the championship-clinching kick.

Sympathetic Bills fan shares Detroit's pain

A Bills fan, well-acquainted with the agony of heartbreak, penned a sympathetic letter to the devastated Detroit Lions fans. The poignant message was published earlier today in the Detroit Free Press:

“I'll keep this brief because I know Detroit Lions fans are in no mood right now. I live in Buffalo, and am a Bills fan. I think Bills fans in Buffalo can relate to your situation better than most. It stinks, and I'm sorry.

Having a good playoff run, being only a game away, the city being so excited … it's all great until it comes crashing down, then it is very hard to take satisfaction in any of it. You're proud of your team, there's a lot of civic pride, there's reason to hope for a great season next year, but none of that takes the bitter edge off right now. Sometimes it stays with you forever.

I could mark the spot on the floor within an inch to show where my forehead was with Scott Norwood's wide right. All I can really offer you is that time softens the disappointment, and hope springs eternal. Hope can't be restrained, and when the Lions return for practice in advance of next season, the hope and excitement will as well.

For now, try not to let it get you too down. Good luck next year … unless the Lions are playing the Bills. (Empathy has limits.)”

– David Breth, Orchard Park, New York

Bottom Line: We're all feeling bitter disappointment

To progress so far and yet fall short, particularly in such a manner, marks an especially brutal setback for the Detroit Lions and their fans. Many among them genuinely believed that this team was destined for greatness after clinching the division championship for the first time in three decades.

As the saying goes, there's always next year. But right now, it certainly hurts.