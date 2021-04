Sharing is caring!

In case you are not aware, Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson is pretty good buddies with San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle. Not only do they work out together in the offseason but they seem to hang out quite a bit.

Now, the two knuckleheads (I mean that in a fun way) have teamed up for the latest Kingsford charcoal commercial and it is hilarious!

Check it out!