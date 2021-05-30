Tarik Skubal breaks Detroit Tigers record in with stellar outing vs. Yankees

by

Sharing is caring!

Don’t look now but Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal is really starting to heat up.

On Sunday, against the New York Yankees, Skubal became the first rookie in franchise history to strikeout eight or more batters in three straight outings.

Prior to the season I said Skubal would be one of the Tigers best pitchers by the time September rolled around and he is well on his way.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.