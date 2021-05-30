Tarik Skubal breaks Detroit Tigers record in with stellar outing vs. Yankees

Sharing is caring!

Don’t look now but Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal is really starting to heat up.

On Sunday, against the New York Yankees, Skubal became the first rookie in franchise history to strikeout eight or more batters in three straight outings.

Prior to the season I said Skubal would be one of the Tigers best pitchers by the time September rolled around and he is well on his way.

With today's outing, Tarik Skubal has become the first rookie in #Tigers franchise history to record eight-plus strikeouts in three-straight appearances. 5/19 @ SEA: 9

5/25 vs. CLE: 9

5/30 vs. NYY: 8 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/AHcSJkyvRF — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 30, 2021