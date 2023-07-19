In Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, despite some positive offensive contributions, the Detroit Tigers fell short in an 11-10 loss at Kauffman Stadium. The blame fell heavily on the shoulders of left-hander Tarik Skubal, who gave up seven runs across four innings during this game. It was a frustrating outing for Skubal, who expressed his disappointment following the game.

Tarik Skubal ‘disappointed' in himself for performance vs. Royals

Following the game, Skubal was not happy at all with how he performed.

“I wasted an opportunity for our team to win,” Skubal said. “I didn't do a good job of limiting damage. Not putting our team in a position to win, especially with the runs we scored tonight, it's pretty frustrating. I'm disappointed in myself, for sure.”

“You got to locate pitches, speed them up, slow them down,” Skubal said. “I just don't think I did a good job of executing. The pitch selection was fine, but I don't think I executed very many pitches, and that's the difference.”

Key Points

Spencer Torkelson shines with two home runs and five RBIs.

Javier Báez returns with a three-hit game, one walk, and two stolen bases.

Miguel Cabrera's two walks offset his pair of strikeouts.

The Tigers' offense delivers 11 hits and 10 runs.

Tarik Skubal's struggles continue, giving up seven runs in four innings.

Skubal expresses disappointment in his performance.

Big Picture: Tarik Skubal's Struggles Continue

Tuesday's game against the Royals has left us with a lingering worry about Tarik Skubal's performance. Coming back from flexor tendon surgery, we were hoping to see him find his rhythm, but instead, it was another uphill battle. The Tigers' bats tried to bail him out, but Skubal's inability to keep the Royals' offense at bay cost us dearly. As a young pitcher with loads of potential, Skubal's outings are always under the microscope, and this one just added to the pile of concerns.

Let's face it; Skubal's got some work to do. Tuesday's game highlighted that he's still grappling with consistency on the mound. It's not an easy task to be a starting pitcher in the majors, and he's finding out the hard way. This loss clearly got to him, but it's all part of the learning process. We need Skubal to take this as a wake-up call, step back, and figure out how to bring his A-game every time he takes the mound.

Bottom Line – A Long Road Ahead

But hey, it's not all doom and gloom. Skubal's got the potential to be a real asset for the Tigers. We've seen flashes of brilliance from him in the past, and that's what keeps us hopeful. It's crucial for him to use this experience as fuel for improvement. The road ahead may be bumpy, but there's light at the end of the tunnel.

We can't sugarcoat it; there's a lot of pressure on Skubal's shoulders. The Tigers need him to deliver, and he knows that. It's not just about the physical stuff; it's the mental game too. Finding that mental fortitude to bounce back from tough outings is what separates the good from the great in this league.

As the season progresses, we'll be watching closely to see how Skubal responds. This is where he needs to buckle down, analyze his performance, and make the necessary adjustments. The journey won't be easy, but if he puts in the work and stays determined, he can become a force to be reckoned with on that mound.