Taylor Decker knows it's not ‘Dumb luck' that Detroit Lions are where they are

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has a clear view of why his team is in the running for the Super Bowl – it’s not “dumb luck”. As they prepare for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Decker's insights reveal the team's journey and mindset.

Decker's View on Lions' Journey

While speaking to the media, Decker articulated the essence of the team's success.

“I think the big thing to keep in perspective here is what got us here at this point. And, it's just going out there, being ourselves as players every single day and putting the work in,” Decker said. “Ultimately, we know that our coaching staff is gonna put us in the best position to succeed. We're at the point where we get to play in this game because we've earned it.

“It wasn't dumb luck that we ended up in this situation. So, we're excited for the opportunity just to get to keep playing and keep getting a chance to chip away at our goals.”

Why it matters: Hard Work and Strategic Coaching Paying Off

Taylor Decker, a key figure in the Lions' offensive line, emphasized the team's dedication and strategic efforts as the core reasons behind their current success. He firmly believes that the Lions' position in challenging for a Super Bowl is the result of consistent hard work and effective coaching strategies.

The Bottom Line – “Earned, Not Given”

The Detroit Lions' journey to the Divisional Round is a testament to their hard work, strategic preparation, and team unity. As they face the challenge of the playoffs, the team stands united in the belief that their success is earned, not given, and they are ready to prove it on the field. With this mindset, the Lions are not just participants in the playoffs but contenders with a legitimate shot at achieving their ultimate goal.