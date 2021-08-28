Taylor North advances to Little League World Series Championship Game [Video]

Taylor North is headed to the Little League World Series Championship Game!

Taylor North, who is representing Michigan in the 2021 LLWS, used a first inning 2-run home run from Cam Thorning and then some great pitching to take down Hawaii 2-1 in the semifinals.

Up next for the team from Taylor is Ohio in the Championship Game.

Taylor North (Michigan) Little League punches its ticket to the #LLWS Final! pic.twitter.com/bCOvyxy0Jz — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 28, 2021