Taylor North advances to Little League World Series Championship Game [Video]

by

Taylor North is headed to the Little League World Series Championship Game!

Taylor North, who is representing Michigan in the 2021 LLWS, used a first inning 2-run home run from Cam Thorning and then some great pitching to take down Hawaii 2-1 in the semifinals.

Up next for the team from Taylor is Ohio in the Championship Game.

