Terrible injury update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson has Detroit Lions fans upset

This is the last injury update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson that we wanted to hear.

The latest injury update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson is grim

The Detroit Lions suffered more than one loss in Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Not only was running back David Montgomery injured, but safety C.J. Gardner Johnson was also hurt – and the latest update is not good. He's feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which would put the rest of his season in doubt.

Johnson was injured over the course of Sunday's game, but was able to return to action after missing only a pair of snaps.

He's in his first season with the Lions, agreeing to a free-agent deal after having played with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minutes ago, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport posted on his X (Twitter) feed that Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and that his season could be over.

  1. The Detroit Lions dropped Sunday afternoon's game at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, and a handful of players were injured in the process
  2. C.J. Gardner Johnson was among those injured, but he was able to return to the game
  3. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported minutes ago that the team fears he may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which could end his season.

An injury to a key player like Johnson is the last thing that the Lions need right now.

Any time you lose, as a team you took a step back. And so, there was a number of things we did really well against Kansas City and a number of things we didn’t do well that didn’t bite us and this was a totally different opponent than Kansas City,” said head coach Dan Campbell of his team's injuries Sunday. “Totally different style, totally different scheme and so, we didn’t handle that scheme well consistently.”

We certainly hope that the diagnosis isn't as grim and that Johnson can in fact return to action soon. If not, it will be up to his teammates to band together and help replace his contributions on the field.

