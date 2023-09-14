Why Detroit Lions fans will wear blue ski masks to Sunday's game

Detroit Lions fans are ditching the brown paper bags that once symbolized their team's struggles and are now embracing blue ski masks as a symbol of their unwavering support. The catalyst for this unexpected shift is none other than Detroit's own defensive back, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who introduced the idea after a thrilling victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Gardner-Johnson aims to make the blue ski mask a defining feature of Lions fandom, and the fans seem ready to embrace this new identity.

What Does C.J. Gardner-Johnson have brewing?

During a recent interview, Gardner-Johnson, said the Lions have the most ruthless fans in the NFL.

You gonna see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere,” Detroit defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said.

“Part of us, it's the culture. I'm changing it,” said the veteran newcomer to Detroit, adding that the ski masks – meant not to signify cold weather, of course, but rather to play “bad guy” – are a good fit for the Lions fan base.

“From what I've seen, the crowd, we've probably got the most ruthless fans in the game,” he said. “So, I think, from talking crap, they feed off of us, they yell the loudest … They just love their Lions team, so the more we win, the more we'll see true Lions fans.”

Bottom Line – Unmasking Unity

The Detroit Lions' surprising adoption of blue ski masks as a symbol of fan support is a testament to the ever-evolving passion of their fan base. While it may raise eyebrows, it signifies a united front and unwavering dedication to the team. As C.J. Gardner-Johnson leads the charge in changing the narrative, the Lions and their fans embark on a new era, unmasked and ready to roar.