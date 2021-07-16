Merch
    The Athletic predicts all 12 of the Detroit Red Wings 2021 NHL Draft picks

    By W.G. Brady
    The 2021 NHL Draft is right around the corner and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is going to be extremely busy as he currently holds the right to a whopping 12 picks.

    In a piece recently published in The Athletic, Corey Pronman predicts each and every one of the 224 picks in the upcoming draft.

    Here is what he has for the Red Wings.

    6. Detroit: Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough-OHL

    I’m not even going to pretend I know what Detroit is up to other than hunches and guesses from league sources (they run a tight ship). Hughes and McTavish have been the two names I’ve heard speculated here the most.

    23. Detroit: Isak Rosen, RW, Leksands-SHL

    When I sent around my mock to some scouts one name that kept coming back as “too low” and “should be top 20” is Rosen. I disagreed, hence he’s here at 23. I think he and Detroit make a lot of sense from a talent and style standpoint.

    Detroit Red Wings
    Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough-OHL (6)
    Isak Rosen, RW, Leksands-SHL (23)
    Logan Stankoven, C, Kamloops-WHL (38)
    Prokhor Poltapov, LW, CSKA-MHL (48)
    Danila Klimovich, RW, Minsk Zubry-Belarus Jr. (52)
    Benjamin Gaudreau, G, Sarnia-OHL (70)
    Liam Dower Nilsson, C, Frolunda-Sweden Jr. (94)
    Ben Roger, RHD, London-OHL (102)
    Joe Vrbetic, G, North Bay-OHL (128)
    Manix Landry, C, Gatineau-QMJHL (134)
    Brody Lamb, RW, Dodge County-US High School (138)
    Simon Motew, RHD, Kitchener-OHL (166)

