The Detroit Lions did what?! Detroit improves to 7-2 with wild victory over Los Angeles Chargers

The Detroit Lions did what? Riley Patterson plays the role of hero as Detroit wins a wild one to improve to 7-2!

The Detroit Lions were back in action this afternoon after coming off their bye week, entering their game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers in control of the NFC North Division with a 6-2 record. What followed was a wild back-and-forth game that was capped by a 41-yard field goal at the end of regulation by Riley Patterson, giving them the victory to improve to 7-2 on the year.

First Half

Detroit entered the game without the services of several players, including WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, DL Levi Onwuzurike, LB Trevor Nowaske, DL Brodric Martin, CB Steven Gilmore, and OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

The Lions had a productive first half against the host Los Angeles Chargers, courtesy of two rushing touchdowns by Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, David Montgomery marked his return to the lineup with a remarkable 75-yard touchdown run. This run stands as the longest Lions touchdown rush since RB Jahvid Best‘s 88-yard sprint back in the 2011 season.

Montgomery accumulated a total of 102 yards on eight carries, whereas Gibbs recorded 72 yards on ten carries. As a whole, the Lions were able to accumulate 307 total yards of offense.

Meanwhile, Keenan Allen showcased his prowess for the Chargers, scoring a touchdown and amassing an impressive 113 yards on eight receptions. Quarterback Justin Herbert contributed with one touchdown pass and a total of 179 passing yards.

At halftime, the Lions held a 24-17 lead.

Second Half

However, the Los Angeles Chargers had no plans of going away quietly. It wouldn't be long before Herbert connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton, and with the subsequent extra point, the Chargers tied the score at 24 apiece.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had four catches for a total of 76 yards in the first half, announced his presence with a 20-yard touchdown catch, putting Detroit back in front. But once again, the Chargers would have the response as Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston, who was wide open in the end zone, executing a play-action pass from the one-yard line.

While Johnston secured his first touchdown of the season, Lions tight end Brock Wright decided to mirror that feat, scoring his first touchdown of the season and, once again, putting the Lions in the lead by a touchdown. Refusing to go away, the Chargers swiftly responded as Herbert delivered a flawless 38-yard touchdown pass to Allen on fourth-and-goal, once again leveling the score. This marked Allen's second touchdown of the game.

This set the stage for kicker Riley Patterson, who played last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to play the role of hero. His 41-yard field goal as regulation expired was good, giving Detroit the win on the final play of the game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions entered this afternoon's game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers with a lead in the NFC North, boasting an impressive 6-2 record. Throughout the game, the Lions and Chargers exchanged scores, creating a back-and-forth contest that set the stage for a dramatic finish. In the end, Riley Patterson's 41-yard field goal secured the victory for Detroit as regulation concluded, propelling them to a thrilling win and improving their season record to 7-2.

Bottom Line: Bring on Chicago

The Lions continue to lead in the NFC North Division, advancing to 7-2 after today's thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Looking ahead, the Lions will face the division rival Chicago Bears next week at Ford Field.