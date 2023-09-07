The Detroit Lions did what? Lions Upset Chiefs in Opening Night Thriller

The Detroit Lions kicked off their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight and the Chiefs entered the game with a slight disadvantage as they were without two of their star players in Tight End Travis Kelce as well as Defensive End Chris Jones Jr. The Lions found a way and picked up the win to start the season 1-0 with a strong victory over the Chiefs.

Aidan Hutchinson Dominates the Field

Hutchinson appeared to be a constant headache for Patrick Mahomes throughout the game. Matched against Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor, who inked a four-year, $80 million contract this offseason, the second-year defensive end was relentless. Taylor struggled to contain Hutchinson's pressure and even resorted to borderline tactics that eventually earned him a false start penalty. Despite this, Hutchinson remained a disruptive force in the backfield.

Detroit Lions' Front-Seven Must Improve Containment

On several occasions, the Lions seemed on the verge of sacking the 2022 MVP, Patrick Mahomes. However, his ability to scramble and extend plays proved to be a recurring issue. With a slate of mobile quarterbacks on their season schedule, the Lions will need to refine their containment strategies to prevent being outplayed by rushing quarterbacks.

Detroit Lions' Secondary Shows Improvement Over 2022

Although the Lions' defense seemed more robust than last year, communication lapses need to be addressed. A collision between two defensive backs in the end zone led to the Chiefs' first touchdown. Later, Jerry Jacobs allowed a Chiefs receiver to get behind him, setting up Kansas City on the four-yard line. The secondary rebounded in the second half, containing Mahomes to some extent and even scoring a pick-six courtesy of Brian Branch.

Kalif Raymond Should Opt for Touchbacks

While the Lions' defense forced the Chiefs to punt five times, Kalif Raymond's decision to call for fair catches or returns pinned the Lions behind their own 15-yard line on three occasions. Moving forward, Raymond should allow more touchbacks to secure better field position for the offense.

Detroit Lions' Rookies Impress

Jahmyr Gibbs made an impressive debut, tallying 42 rushing yards on seven carries and 18 receiving yards on two catches. Likewise, Sam LaPorta recorded five catches for 39 yards. On defense, Brian Branch's pick-six tied the game in the third quarter, while Jack Campbell made a critical pass breakup on first down.

A Revamped Detroit Lions' Rushing Attack for 2023

The running back duo of Gibbs and David Montgomery seemed more potent than last year's pair of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Together, they amassed 116 yards on 28 carries, with Montgomery adding a touchdown.

Marvin Jones' Unusual Stat of the Night

In his 146th career game, Marvin Jones did something unprecedented: he fumbled for the first time, and it happened in the red zone during the second quarter.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions began their 2023 season with a significant win against the Kansas City Chiefs, who were without star players Travis Kelce and Chris Jones Jr. The Lions managed to exploit this advantage, showcasing a strong performance across the board to start their season with a 1-0 record. Despite the Chiefs' key absences, the Lions' victory sets a positive tone for their season, giving them momentum as they look forward to upcoming games.