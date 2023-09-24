The Detroit Lions did what? Lions rebound and win a thriller over Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions looking to get back in the win column following a touch loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend in overtime did just that beating the Atlanta Falcons 20-6. The Lions have not beaten the Falcons since 2020 and haven't beaten them at home since 2012.

Defensive Stops

The Detroit Lions came into today with some injuries on the defensive side of the ball having lost James Houston and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson but that didn't stop them from playing some of their best football this season. The Lions held Bijan Robinson to 33 yards on ten carries and they sacked Desmond Ridder seven times with Aidan Hutchinson picking up two and Charles Harris, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Alim McNeil, and Benito Jones each picking up one sack.

Detroit Lions Rookies Show Up

The Rookies stared today with Jahmyr Gibbs recording 79 yards on 16 carries and one catch for two yards. Jack Campell finished with a sack. Sam LaPorta had his best game, through the first two weeks of the season he had ten catches for 102 yards; today he finished with eight catches for 84 yards, both career highs and he hauled in his first NFL touchdown pass.

Dan Campbell took the points today

Last week on multiple occasions Dan Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking the field goal which would have given them six points and a regulation win. Today he decided to take the points and kicked field goals which worked out for him as Riley Patterson connected on both field goals to give the Lions those crucial six points.

Jared Goff continues to impress

Through the first two weeks of the season Jared Goff had averaged 25 completions for 288 yards a game. Today he led the Lions offense completing 22 of 33 passes for 243 yards, he had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown which was his first rushing touchdown as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions offensive line proects Goff

The Detroit Lions entered today without Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai and it was a next man up mentality as Goff was not sacked at all and it seemed that when Goff dropped back to pass he was protected and had all day to throw which led to him and the run game having success in this victory ovet the Falcons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown can't be stopped

St. Brown was questionable all week to play in this one with a toe injury but with a steel plate in his cleat and he did play, as weell as having an impressive game hauling in nine passes for 102 yards. St. Brown proved he can't be slowed down and is an explosive playmaker on the Lions offense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 to improve to 2-1. The rookies showed up today in the Detroit Lions victory. Detroit Lions defense keeps the Atlanta Falcons offense in check to hand them their first loss of 2023.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions get back in the win column

The Detroit Lions rebounded nicely today and won the game in all aspects of the game, on offense, defense and special teams. That was a great team win and now they will need that win to build momentum as they have a short week with their next matchup coming on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.