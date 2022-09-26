Rain City Roar

The Detroit Lions Once Again Found A Way To Lose

By Amy Price
The Detroit Lions should not have lost against the Minnesota Vikings, but once again, they found a way to lose. Jared Goff played a decent game, but the defense was terrible. Rain City Roar gives their thoughts on the decisions, officiating, and why they lost.

About The Show:

The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.

– ABOUT THE SHOW: Rain City Roar: A Detroit Lions Podcast – The official Detroit Lions Podcast for DSN! Hosted by Neil, Butler, & Detroit Rick. New Eps LIVE Wed at Noon and LIVE after every Lions game in season.

