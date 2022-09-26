The Detroit Lions Once Again Found A Way To Lose

The Detroit Lions should not have lost against the Minnesota Vikings, but once again, they found a way to lose. Jared Goff played a decent game, but the defense was terrible. Rain City Roar gives their thoughts on the decisions, officiating, and why they lost.

